Kostanai newborn named Nursultan

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - The first baby boy born in the Kostanay regional hospital on the Day of the First President was named Nursultan.

Zhazira Izbassarova, 25, from Karamendy village in Kostanay region, is now the mother of five kids. The boy (3,7 kg and 54 cm) was born in the afternoon of December 1st. Zhazira and her spouse Maksutkhan are from extended families. They believe that each family should have many children.

"Children are joy. They give motivation and meaning of life" - Zhazira says. She tells that the name for the kid wasn't decided in advance. The parents did not know whether it would be a son or a daughter. The grandfather told to name the boy Nursultan after he was born.

Taissiya Koray, was actually the first baby born on December 1 in the Kostanay regional hospital. For her 24-year-old mother Alyona Koray, she was the first long-awaited child.

"I was very careful at choosing the name for my daughter. The meaning of Taissiya is "wise and noble", the young mother said.

By the tradition there was arranged "Hi, Kid!" campaign by the maternity department of Kostanai regional hospital. All newborns delivered on December 1st and their parents were congratulated by the staff and chief obstetrician-gynecologist Ivan Yantsen. Mothers and newborns received kind wishes and useful gifts - mixes, diapers, baby's dummies, audio fairy tales and skincare sets of newborns.