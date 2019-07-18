Kostanay airport of Kazakhstan to see territory expansion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Reconstruction of a passenger terminal of the Kostanay airport of Kazakhstan is planned within the realization of Kazakhstan’s State program for infrastructural development 'Nurly Zhol' for 2015-2019, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development told Trend.

Currently,the akimat (administrative center) of the region is developing a feasibilitystudy of the project. According to the ministry, the possibility of allocatingthe republican budget funds for funding the reconstruction is being looked intoat the moment.

Following thereconstruction, the capacity of the terminal will grow up to 400 passengers anhour, and the territory of the terminal is to be expanded up to 10,500 squaremeters. Furthermore, two jet bridges will be used on the territory.

Currently, thepreliminary cost of the project is six billion tenge. The construction work isto be launched in 2020.

Earlier,Trend reported on plans of Kazakhstan to renovate passenger terminals.