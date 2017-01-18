Kostanay correctional facility starts LED lamps production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An LED lamps production line opened in one of Kostanay's correctional facilities with the participation of the Prosecutor's Office and the Chamber of entrepreneurs, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Department of penal and correctional-rehabilitation system of Kostanay region.

According to the correctional facility 161/2 administration, the main aim was to create jobs and to produce new competitive product for local market. Kazakh engineers developed a unique lighting technology that has no analogues on Russian or foreign markets.

The production line operates in two shifts. It provided employment to 10 people.

"LEDs are the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting system. We find their production a great opportunity for business", said Kuttuzhan Ismagulov, director of RSE Yenbek-Kostanay.