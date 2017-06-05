Kostanay-Moscow flight back up and running

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kostanay-Moscow flight has been relaunched and will be operated three times a week, Kazinform has learnt from Alau web portal.

Assistant to director of the Kostanay airport Alexander Andreyev revealed that the renewal of the Kostanay-Moscow flight has been long time in the making. As a result, Aeroflot air carrier made the best proposal.



"The airline carried out the first successful flight on June 4. It was operated by SU 1953 Sukhoi SuperJet 100. Out of 85 passenger seats, 90% were taken. The flight is quite popular," Andreyev said.



Additionally, Qazaq Air company plans to launch the Kostanay-Astana flight on June 20.