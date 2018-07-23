Kostanay, Pavlodar and N Kazakhstan development issues debated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired a meeting on the current status of the works within the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan project management.



Debated were preliminary results for the first half and plans for the second half of 2018 on achievement of indicators and implementation of measures in the context of directions of the project management by akimats (administrations) of Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.



The governors represented the key socioeconomic indicators of the regions, reported on the development of transport and logistics, agro-industrial development, education, healthcare, tourism, basic industrialization, attracting of investments, etc. They drew attention to the measures taken to form a new model of economic growth, primeminister.kz reports.