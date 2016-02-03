  • kz
    Kostanay police save hockey fans on freezing highway

    20:24, 03 February 2016
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Police officers saved a group of hockey fans in Kostanay region on Tuesday night.

    According to reports, 20 hockey fans from Kostanay came to the town of Rudny to root for their favorite team on February 2.
    The guys aged 16-20 spent their last money on tickets and decided to walk to their home town after the match. They were spotted by a police patrol on a highway linking Rudny and Kostanay at around 10:00 p.m.
    The police kindly provided the freezing hockey fans with a bus to get home.

    Kostanay region Regions Police News
