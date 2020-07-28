Kostanay region: Medical workers to receive keys to new apartments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Medical workers will receive keys to new apartments, said Akim of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov at a Government meeting.

According to his words, 54 apartments the city of Kostanay were given to medical workers through JSC «Kazakhstan Mortgage Campaign». In the near future, medical workers will be provided with 120 more apartments. Moreover, this year about 700 rental apartments will be commissioned.