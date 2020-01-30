Kostanay region’s Governor, KazakhExport CEO meet

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov has met today with CEO of KazakhExport company Ruslan Iskakov, Kazinform reports.

According to the local administration, the sides discussed the region’s export potential.

KazakhExport supports rise of the export of non-primary goods in priority sectors of economy as well as financial-insurance and non-financial support of Kazakhstani enterprises.

Ruslan Iskakov told Arkhimed Mukhambetov about his company’s work in Kostanay region.

Thus, beginning from 2017 JSC Kazakh Export has provided support to 11 enterprises of Kostanay region to the amount of 46.5bn tenge.

The region’s foreign trade turnover in January-November 2019 comprised $2.3bn and increased by 13.2% against the same period in 2018. The share of export made $1.1bn. The main countries of export are Russia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, China and Iran.