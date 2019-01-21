Kostanay region to accept over 1,500 repatriates and resettlers in 2019

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region plans to accept 605 ethnic Kazakhs and 970 resettlers in 2019 as part of regional quota programme.

According to Chief of the Department for Employment Coordination and Social Programmes Gulnar Abenova, 1,076 people were included in the regional quota programme in 2018. 149 of them are oralmans (repatriates) and 927 are resettlers.



"We entered into social contracts with all the participants of the programme. 87.7mn tenge of subsidies were transferred for their movement in 2018 and 129.4mn was paid for housing renting," she said.



In 2019, the region plans to accept 605 ethnic Kazakhs and 970 resettlers, she added.