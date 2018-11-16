Kostanay region to build large seed and grain cleaning plant in 2019

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Sarykol municipality in Kostanay region plans to build a large seed and grain cleaning plant under the Forced Industrial Innovative Development Programme. Governor of Sarykol municipality Amantay Balgarin said it at a briefing in the Regional Communications Service, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the enterprises involved in implementation of the country's industrialization programme greatly contribute to the development of economy of Sarykol municipality.



Three projects worth 1, 35 billion tenge have been implemented here under the Industrialization Map which allowed to create as many as 75 new jobs.



Besides, the region has implemented 23 projects worth 1,72 billion such as construction of grain reception centers, cattle-breeding complexes, meat processing plants, road service centers, quail breeding enterprises etc.



In 2019, the region's authorities plan to build a seed and grain cleaning plant in Sarykol settlement to the amount of 500 million tenge and a canning shop in Barvinovka settlement worth 10 million tenge.