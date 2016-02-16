Kostanay region to increase meat export up to 3 thousand tons in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kostanay region plans to increase the export of meat up to three thousand tons in 2016, Governor of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told at the CCS press conference.

"Implementation of the meat cluster will allow to realize the potential of feed yards by 2020 and increase the export of meat up to 3 thousand tons in 2016, and 5.6 thousand tons later on," he specified.

For these purposes the joint action plan within the interregional cooperation on development of the meat production was signed by the Ministry of Agriculture, administrations of Aktobe, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions and International Company Inalca Eurasia Holdings GesmbH in Aktobe on January 17.