Kostanay rgn implements 14 projects under Employment Road Map project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 14 infrastructural projects worth 5.1 billion tenge are being carried out in the construction field in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The projects are said to be implemented under the Employment Road Map program, Berik Tanzharikov, head of the Construction, Architecture and Urban Development Office of Kostanay region, said.

The projects include housing construction totaling over KZT1 billion as well as the erection of 3 educational facilities worth over KZT3 billion, and a medical college dormitory to the tune of around KZT700 million.

Among other construction projects are a school for 320 pupils in Karasu village, Karasu district, sports facilities worth KZT676 million, including the reconstruction of the building's which will be turned into a boxing school and construction of a ski lodge.

According to Tanzharikov, reconstruction works are underway at the two social facilities in the cities of Kostanay and Lisakovsk. He went on to say that the projects would provide 659 jobs.