Kostanay truck-bus crash: Injured passengers’ condition is moderately severe, doctors say

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The passengers of the bus which crashed into a freight truck on Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway yesterday are being transported to Kostanay-based Regional Hospital.

According to Chief Doctor of the Karabalyk District Hospital Bekterkhan Shimpiissov, 8 patients had been sent to the Kostanay Regional Hospital. “Three more will be transported there by a reanimation car. All of them are adults and their condition is estimated as moderately severe. We are working together with a team of doctors from Kostanay,” he said.

“31 people including the drivers of the truck and the bus applied to hospital yesterday with various traumas – bruises, fractures, head injuries etc. All of them were provided medical care,” he added.

Recall that the freight truck moving from Kostanay to the border of the Russian Federation crossed to the oncoming lane and collided with a passenger bus. Six people were killed and 25 more were injured in the horrific accident.