Kovalev addresses rumors he was floored by Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian light heavyweight boxer Sergey Kovalev recently addresses the rumors that he was dropped in sparring by none other than undefeated Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin several years ago.

"Did you see it for yourself? Don't believe it then. In sparring, sparring happens. We are not swimmers, we are boxers. Anything can happen," Kovalev told Boxingnewsonline.net.



"Sergey used to spar with Gennady all the time. At the time, Sergey was an eight-round fighter, and Gennady was a world champion. Let's just leave it at that," Kathy Duva added.



Earlier Kovalev's trainer John David Jackson confirmed the fact that Golovkin floored the Russian in sparring, admitting it was Sergey's first day in the gym and he was in bad shape, Sports.kz reports.