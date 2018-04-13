  • kz
    KPL: Ordabasy's Khizhnichenko may miss rest of the season

    10:56, 13 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Player of Shymkent Ordabasy and Kazakhstan national football team, Sergei Khizhnichenko is risking to miss the whole Premier League season because of a serious injury, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The 26-year-old striker suffered a knee injury in one of the training sessions. According to medics, Khizhnichenko tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

    The player is scheduled for a surgery in one of the foreign clinics, after which he is facing a long recovery period. Doctors note that usually, after such an injury, a player is out for half a year.

    This is the second case of ACL in KPL since the beginning of the season. In the third round, Atyrau's defender Dauren Mazhitov suffered a similar injury.

     

