    Kransnoyarsk opens air bridge to Almaty

    08:38, 16 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZIFORM - A new through flight, Krasnoyarsk - Almaty, is now available, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Embassy to the Russian Federation. 

    The flight will be operated after June 3 twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on Airbus АН-148-100.

    Liners of "Angara" air lines will depart from Krasnoyarsk at 20:50 and from Almaty at 00:10 on Monday night and at 00:20 Friday night.

    Travel time is around 3,5 hours. Minimal one way fare will be RUB 12,500 (around KZT 70,000).

     

     

