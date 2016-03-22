Kremlin confirms that Putin will meet Kerry on March 23

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State John Kerry will hold a meeting, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Peskov, the Syrian and Ukrainian issues still top the agenda.

However, speaking of the expectations from the coming talks, the presidential press secretary advised reporters to turn for comment to the Russian Foreign Ministry at the level of which the main negotiations will be held.

Source: TASS