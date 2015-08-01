Kremlin spokesman marries Olympic ice dancing champion

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov and Tatyana Navka, an Olympic ice dancing champion, got married at Sochi's Rodina hotel on Saturday, with politicians, officials, athletes and cultural figures being among the guests at their wedding.

The couple have a baby daughter, Nadezhda, born last August. Peskov, 47, has other three children - two sons and a daughter - from previous marriages but refrain from comments on his private life. "It's nobody's business," Peskov once told reporters. Navka confirmed the fact of marriage to certain media outlets and said she would stay in the 2014 Winter Olympics host city over the summer for a new ice show. On the eve of the wedding the 40-year-old performed brilliantly in the three-hour-long musical Carmen staged by Ilya Averbukh, an ice dancer and the 2002 Olympic silver medallist, on the ice of the Iceberg Olympic Stadium. The French composer Georges Bizet's music was lucky for Navka as at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, she won the gold medal with the ice dancer Roman Kostomarov, who is still her partner in this ice show, TASS reported.