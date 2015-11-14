Krzysztof Wlodarczyk: Shumenov doesn&#39;t fight, he runs. I&#39;ll destroy that chicken

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Proboxing-fans.com published an interview of Polish boxer Krzysztof Wlodarczyk, who is set to face Kazakhstani boxer Beibut Shumenov (Interim WBA champion) on December 18, Sports.kz informs.

"I am excited about this fight against a well-known boxer. Shumenov is a smart buy, but he does not have a heart. He was running from action in his last fight. I do not like to fight boxers who run away from fighting all the time. However, I will do everything to destroy that chicken, I will do it," Krzysztof Wlodarczyk said.