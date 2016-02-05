KSA ready to fight Daesh in Syria: Al-Assiri

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is ready to join any ground operation against Daesh in Syria if required by the US-led coalition, said Brig. Gen. Ahmed Al-Assiri, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, on Thursday.

"The Kingdom is ready to participate in any ground operations that the coalition (against Daesh) may agree to carry out in Syria," he said while speaking to Al Arabiya.

Asked about the report, State Department spokesman John Kirby said the coalition is generally supportive of having partners contribute more in the fight against Daesh but he had not seen the proposal.

Source: The Arab News