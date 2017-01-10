  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KSA shared its positive experience of combating terrorism and extremism with Kazakhstan

    11:35, 10 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Prosecutor General Marat Akhmetzhanov paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.    

    The hosting side held a presentation about the KSA’s positive experience in combating extremism and terrorism,  rehabilitation of convicted persons and the system of electronic criminal cases.

    The delegation got familiarized also with the work of regional prosecution authorities, Mohammed bin Nayef Center for Counseling and Care and the correctional facility for the persons arrested and sentenced for extremism and terrorism.

    Following the visit, the Prosecutor General's Office drafted a plan on implementation of positive initiatives in the work of Kazakhstan's law-enforcement and special structures.

     

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Law and justice Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!