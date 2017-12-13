KTZ launches mobile ticket app

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Kazakhstan temir zholy has launched www.rail-travel.kz and mobile application ktjportal where passengers can purchase train tickets and access information about the company's services, Kazinform refers to the press- service of KTZ.

According to KTZ, users can buy tickets for the trains with or without e-check-in, join a waiting list if tickets are not available for the chosen destination, as well as to return of previously purchased electronic tickets.

The new service also gives passengers an ability to view schedules, buy return fares, as well as access information on the characteristics of cars.

The special form lets the users give their feedback on the quality of service.