  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kuat «Naiman» Khamitov announces date of the championship belt battle

    07:31, 10 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh MMA fighter Kuat Khamitov told about his fight for WBK title, Sports.kz reports.

    "My next fight for WBK (World Ultimate fighting league) Champion's belt will take place on March 6th in Shanghai, China". Khamitov wrote on his page in social network.

    It should be reminded, that last December Kuat "Naiman" Khamitov in his debut fight of Russian promotion Fight Nights Global 57 defeated Haji Rabadanov.

     

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!