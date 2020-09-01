Kukushkin advances, Bublik out of 2020 U.S. Open

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – World number 90 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has propelled into the second round of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Kukushkin stunned Hungarian Attila Balazs ranked 78th in the world. The Kazakhstani needed 2 h 15 min to route the Hungarian in three sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

In the second round Kukushkin will clash with Cristian Garin from Chile.

Unfortunately, another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik crashed out of the first round. He was eliminated by world number 44 British Kyle Edmund.