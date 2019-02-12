  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kukushkin advances to second round of ATP Rotterdam

    13:19, 12 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin faced the Netherlands' Robin Haase in the first round of the 2019 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Scoring 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the one-and-a-half-hour match, Kukushkin outplayed Haase.

    The Kazakhstani athlete will further play against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (World's No.12) or Bosnian Damir Džumhur (World's No.56).

    The tournament in Rotterdam will end on February 17.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!