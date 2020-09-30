  • kz
    Kukushkin and Bublik lose in Roland Garros men’s doubles match

    13:34, 30 September 2020
    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstanis Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik lost in the men’s doubles match at the Roland Garros 2020, taking place in France, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Games of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakhstani duo lost to German Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in two sets - 2:6, 3:6.

    Notably, both Kazakhstanis Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik successfully advanced to the second round of the men’s singles at the Roland Garros 2020.


