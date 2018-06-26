  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kukushkin beats Aussie at the start of Eastbourne International

    19:33, 26 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin (World №90) has qualified for the second round of the Eastbourne International in the UK, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Scoring 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32, our compatriot defeated Australian Alex de Minaur (77).

    The opponents' head-to-head record is now 1-1.

    In the Round of 16, Kukushkin will face Spanish David Ferrer, who reached the final of the French Open in 2013.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!