Kukushkin beats Aussie at the start of Eastbourne International

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin (World №90) has qualified for the second round of the Eastbourne International in the UK, SPORTINFORM reports.

Scoring 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32, our compatriot defeated Australian Alex de Minaur (77).

The opponents' head-to-head record is now 1-1.

In the Round of 16, Kukushkin will face Spanish David Ferrer, who reached the final of the French Open in 2013.