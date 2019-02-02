Kukushkin brings Kazakhstan team to final part of Davis Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan team reached the final part of the Davis Cup by winning in Astana the match vs. Portugal in the first round of the tournament. The host team won 3 to 1, SPORTINFORM reports.

It is to be recalled that the Kazakhstan national team led by a score of 2-0 thanks to the victories of Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin over João Sousa and Pedro Sousa, respectively.



On the second match day, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Timur Khabibulin lost to the duo of João Sousa and Gastão Elias. Thus, the overall score was 2 to 1 in favor of Kazakhstan.



The determining point for our team was brought by the leader of the Kazakhstan team, Mikhail Kukushkin, who beat João Souza in two sets The score was 6-4 and 6-1.



Two victories secured by Mikhail Kukushkin and one by Alexander Bublik (3-1) let Kazakhstan reach the final stage of the Davis Cup.

The main stage of the tournament will be held during the week at the end of the season. 18 teams will participate in the competitions in Madrid: 4 Davis Cup semi-finalists (Croatia, France, Spain, and the U.S.), 2 holders of wild cards (Argentina, the UK), and 12 teams that won qualification, including Kazakhstan.