Kukushkin climbs 13 spots up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has skyrocketed in the ATP's Men's Singles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

After reaching the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Eastbourne last week and defeating Great Britain's number one Kyle Edmund, Kukushkin climbed 13 spots up to №77.



Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings. Spaniard Rafael Nadal dominates the Men's Singles rankings with 8,770 points. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer with 8,720 points. Alexander Zverev of Germany is ranked 3rd with 5,755 points.



Kukushkin is set to face Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the first round of the Wimbledon 2018 which kicks off today.