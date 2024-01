ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin climbed 5 lines in the latest rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Sports.kz reports

Currently 74th, Kukushkin is still the only Kazakh in the ATP Top-100.

The leaders remained unchanged with Rafael Nadal at the top and Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev on the second and third places, respectively.