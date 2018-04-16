Kukushkin close to crashing out of ATP Top 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost three lines in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin is close to crashing out of the ATP Top 100 as this week he landed №95. Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, improved his standing by climbing two spots up to №143.



Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings - Rafael Nadal is world's number one in tennis. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer. Croatian Marin Cilic rounds out the top 3.



Photo: sport.inform.kz