ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has lost two spots in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ranked 78th, Kukushkin remains the only male tennis player from Kazakhstan in the top 100 of the rankings.



Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan is placed 141st.



Brit Andy Murray dominates the rankings. Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Stan Wawrinka are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.