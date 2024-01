ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, Kazakhstan's No.1 Mikhail Kukushkin in men's tennis faced Mischa Zverev of Germany at Eastbourne International, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tense match lasted about 2 hours. Scoring 11-9, 6-4, Zverev won the Kazakhstani player.

In the final, Mischa Zverev will play against Slovakia's Lukáš Lacko.