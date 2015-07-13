Kukushkin falls in ATP rankings after unsuccessful Wimbledon campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost 4 spots in the ATP rankings after crashing out the Wimbledon Championship in London, Great Britain two weeks ago, Sports.kz reports.

Kukushkin fell to №63 as a result of losing to Scot Andy Murray in the Wimbledon opener. Another Kazakhstani player Aleksandr Nedovyesov jumped 8 spots up to №115 of the ATP rankings. Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan continues to plunge - this time he lost 20 lines and landed at №155. Winner of the 2015 Wimbledon Championship Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the rankings followed by Swiss Roger Federer and Andy Murray who are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.