  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kukushkin falls in ATP rankings after unsuccessful Wimbledon campaign

    14:27, 13 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost 4 spots in the ATP rankings after crashing out the Wimbledon Championship in London, Great Britain two weeks ago, Sports.kz reports.

    Kukushkin fell to №63 as a result of losing to Scot Andy Murray in the Wimbledon opener. Another Kazakhstani player Aleksandr Nedovyesov jumped 8 spots up to №115 of the ATP rankings. Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan continues to plunge - this time he lost 20 lines and landed at №155. Winner of the 2015 Wimbledon Championship Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the rankings followed by Swiss Roger Federer and Andy Murray who are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!