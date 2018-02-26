  • kz
    Kukushkin improves standing in ATP rankings

    17:48, 26 February 2018
      ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin rose one spot up to №88 and remained the highest ranked male tennis player in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik lost 11 spots and slid to №142.

    Tennis legend Roger Federer tops the ATP rankings. Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Marin Cilic rounds out the top 3 of the rankings.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
