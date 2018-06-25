Kukushkin in Top 100 of ATP rankings this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost two spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin slid to №90, remaining the highest ranked representative of Kazakhstan in the singles rankings.



Alexander Bublik, also representing Kazakhstan, moved up from №148 to №141 of the rankings.



Rafael Nadal is again world №1 in tennis. This week, the Spaniard elbowed aside Swiss Roger Federer and returned to the top. German Alexander Zverev is third.