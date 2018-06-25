  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kukushkin in Top 100 of ATP rankings this week

    15:10, 25 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost two spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin slid to №90, remaining the highest ranked representative of Kazakhstan in the singles rankings.

    Alexander Bublik, also representing Kazakhstan, moved up from №148 to №141 of the rankings.

    Rafael Nadal is again world №1 in tennis. This week, the Spaniard elbowed aside Swiss Roger Federer and returned to the top. German Alexander Zverev is third.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!