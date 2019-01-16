Kukushkin loses Australian Open doubles match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has failed to reach the Australian Open doubles second round, SPORTFINFORM reports.

31-year-old Kukushkin and American partner Bradley Klahn fell short in their efforts to keep the advantage in the match against sixth-seeded Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of Australia. The score was 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.

Mikhail Kukushkin's participation in the Australian Open singles was not successful either.

As for the women's doubles, tomorrow Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva will face Slovenia / Russia duo, Dalila Jakupović and Irina Khromacheva. Besides, Kazakhstani player Galina Voskoboeva chose Romanian Raluca Olaru as her partner. Their opponents will be second-seeded Tímea Babos (Hungary) and Kristina Mladenovic (France).