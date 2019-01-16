  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kukushkin loses Australian Open doubles match

    13:24, 16 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has failed to reach the Australian Open doubles second round, SPORTFINFORM reports.

    31-year-old Kukushkin and American partner Bradley Klahn fell short in their efforts to keep the advantage in the match against sixth-seeded Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of Australia. The score was 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.

    Mikhail Kukushkin's participation in the Australian Open singles was not successful either.

    As for the women's doubles, tomorrow Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva will face Slovenia / Russia duo, Dalila Jakupović and Irina Khromacheva. Besides, Kazakhstani player Galina Voskoboeva chose Romanian Raluca Olaru as her partner. Their opponents will be second-seeded Tímea Babos (Hungary) and Kristina Mladenovic (France).

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!