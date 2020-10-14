Kukushkin loses St. Petersburg Open men’s singles first round

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Serbian Miomir Kecmanović at St. Petersburg Open, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The first round of the men’s singles between Kukushkin and Kecmanović resulted in the latter’s victory in straight sets 3:6, 6(7):7(9).

Kukushkin hit three aces, made three double faults, and saved 2 break points out of 5 he faced