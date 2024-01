ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin rose up in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 29-year-old Kukushkin moved one spot up to №101.Alexander Bublik lost two spots falling to №125.



This week Brit Andy Murray remained world №1. Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is ranked 3rd.