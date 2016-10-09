Kukushkin out of Shanghai Rolex Masters qualifying round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashed out of the qualifying round of the 2016 Shanghai Rolex Masters in China on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Michael Berrer from Germany ousted Kukushkin in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.



This is not the first time the German defeats our tennis player. Berrer eliminated the Kazakhstani at a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia back in 2011.



It should be noted that Kukushkin is ranked 63 spots higher in the ATP rankings than Berrer.



The prize fund of the prestigious Chinese tournament exceeds $7 million.