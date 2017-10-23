Kukushkin, Popko rise in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has issued an updated version of its rankings, Sports.kz reports.

The top-3 remains unchanged, with Rafael Nadal at the top and Roger Federer and Andy Murray on the second and third places, respectively.

Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin climbed 4 lines to the 82nd place, while Alexander Bublik lost four, becoming the 111th. Dmitry Popko continues to rise, in the latest version of ATP rankings he occupies the 178th place.