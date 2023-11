ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has advanced into the ATP semi-finals being held in Memphis, the U.S., Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

In the quarter-final round, Kukushkin defeated American sportsman Steve Johnson – 6:0, 6:4.

In the semi-final round, Mikhail will meet the winner of the Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) – Matthew Ebden (Australia) match.