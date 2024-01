ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has qualified for the quarterfinal of the Open 13 Provence tournament in Marseille after beating world's no.25, Canadian Denis Shapovalov - 6:4, 7:6 - in the second round.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes.



His next opponent will be either Russian Andrey Rublev or Italian Matteo Berretini.