NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinal of the ATP tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

8th-seededKukushkin defeated British Cameron Norrie in two sets 7-5, 7-5.

In the nextround he will clash with world №27 Argentinian Diego Schwartzman seeded thirdat the tournament.

The prize fundof the tournament exceeds $750,000.