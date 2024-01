ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has published an updated version of its Men's Singles Rankings, Sports.kz reports.

In the updated rankings, Spaniard Rafael Nadal retained his first place, while Swiss Roger Federer and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov are second and third, respectively.

The only representative of Kazakhstan in the TOP-100 Mikhail Kukushkin remained on the 74th line.