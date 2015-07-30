  • kz
    Kukushkin strolls into President&#39;s Cup quarterfinal in Astana

    14:03, 30 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has advanced to the quarterfinal of the President's Cup-2015 in Astana.

    Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis and top-seed of the tournament confidently routed Markos Kalovelonis from Greece. Kukushkin needed only 44 minutes to outclass the Greek athlete in two straight sets 6-0, 6-1, Vesti.kz says. Unfortunately, Kazakhstan's Timur Khabibulin failed to reach the quarterfinal after being eliminated by Belgian Yannick Mertens 2-6, 3-6. The prize fund of the ATP Challenger Tour in Astana totals $75,000.

    Astana Sport News
