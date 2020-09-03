Kukushkin stuns seeded player, advances at 2020 U.S. Open

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin routed a seeded tennis player in the second round of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York city, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In their second-round encounter world number 90 Kukushkin surprised Chile’s Cristian Garin ranked 19 in the world. The Kazakhstani needed 3 hours 59 minutes to defeat the 24-year-old Garin 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5.

Next Kukushkin will take on Aussie Jordan Thompson ranked 63 in the world.

It bears to remind that Kukushkin toppled Hungarian Attila Balazs in the first round of the Grand Slam in NYC.