    Kukushkin ties the score in Davis Cup clash with Russia

    16:00, 18 September 2016
    ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin outclassed Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the second rubber of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group and tied the score 1-1 in Moscow on Sunday.

    The Kazakh was stronger in a five-set match 6-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 that was postponed till Sunday due to bad light on Saturday, Sports.kz reports.

    Earlier Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov lost to Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia in four sets on Saturday.

    Sport Kazakhstan and Russia Tennis News
