    Kukushkin upset in Los Cabos

    08:44, 03 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel presentado por Cinemex in Los Cabos, Mexico after the opening round, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    19-year-old American Taylor Fritz ranked 127th in the world eliminated world №102 Kukushkin in a three-set match 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.

    In the next round Fritz will face Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas who is ranked 104 spots higher in the ATP rankings.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
