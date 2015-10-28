Kukushkin wins three games battling Federer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Best tennis player of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin could not get past the first round of the tennis tournament in Basel (Switzerland) with the prize fund exceeding EUR 1.5 mln, Vesti.kz informs.

27-year-old Mikhail Kukushkin, who is ranked 64 th in the ATP rankings, had to play against 34-year-old Roger Federer in the first round. The match was too much of a task for M. Kukushkin. The match lasted 55 minutes and ended with the score 6:1, 6:2 in favour of the Federer.

The players now have met three times on the court which resulted in three wins for Federer and three losses for Kukushkin.